Rams reverse first term fortunes

VIRGINIA turned a 26-point first term deficit into a 98-point victory on Saturday, eventually running Hamley Bridge ragged as the Bombers ran out of fuel tickets.

Doubling up on senior matches was a theme on Saturday, with eight Bombers fronting up for the A grade having played B grade only minutes beforehand.

Still, kicking with a healthy breeze, Hamley Bridge did well to boot five goals to Virginia’s one, but they could only manage another four for the entire contest.

The Rams found rhythm and the Bombers couldn’t maintain the rage, especially after Virginia slammed on 11 goals to one in the second term.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com