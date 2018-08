Round three of the 2018 Superkart Cup was run at Mallala Motor Sport Park on Sunday, July 29.

In changeable weather conditions, it was the usual suspects who were at the front.

Most prominent was James Gorman, who ran in Rotax Light (#12) and Honda Class (#21), sweeping all four races in each.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com