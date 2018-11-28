Chu Chu Charlie takes home the Taminga Cup

A comfortable overcast, 22 degrees made for perfect conditions for all who attended the Taminga Cup at Clare on Sunday, November 25.

Punters travelled from near and far to relax trackside at the Clare Racing Club and study the form guide hoping to go home with more cash than they came with.

A rainy day prior to the event may have kept some people home as crowd numbers seemed down a little from 2017, but for those in attendance, it was a day well worth it. Fashions on the Field was back again which included a parade of the youngest fashionistas as well as the hotly contested traditional women’s and men’s fashions.

Chu Chu Charlie, ridden by Georgina Cartwright, and trained by Ron Daniel, came home first to take the Taminga Cup, followed by Oh So Unfair in second place and Excites Zelady in third.

