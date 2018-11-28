Ian rides for the team

Balaklava’s Ian Wilson received a great welcome from his workmates and other members of the community last Friday morning when he rode into Balaklava in a peloton for Ride for Sick Kids.

In his first ride, Ian, who works for Balco, a sponsor of the ride, had been in training for the event, riding 1000kms since mid-September.

“I wasn’t sure how I’d cope, but I’m actually feeling really good,” Ian said.

While a group of 35 riders had left Port Lincoln on the Monday, Ian joined them at Clare Thursday night, before heading off, in cold and wet conditions, to Balaklava early Friday morning.

