New look facilities at Watervale

It’s all happening at Watervale with work starting on the resurfacing of the tennis courts and irrigation on the oval.

A working bee was held at the courts on Sunday to concrete in new fence posts, with a concrete plinth around the perimeter being completed this week. Plans are for hot mix bitumen to be paid on December 14, and a blue Plexipave top coat and painting of lines to be completed by the end of January.

