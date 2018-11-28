New look facilities at Watervale

Community November 28, 2018 Louise Michael

It’s all happening at Watervale with work starting on the resurfacing of the tennis courts and irrigation on the oval.

A working bee was held at the courts on Sunday to concrete in new fence posts, with a concrete plinth around the perimeter being completed this week. Plans are for hot mix bitumen to be paid on December 14, and a blue Plexipave top coat and painting of lines to be completed by the end of January.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Sharing

Leave a Reply