Raise a glass to Clare High students

Clare High School students proudly released their Rose’ last Wednesday, with a good crowd on hand to congratulate students and enjoy some wine tasting!

“Everyone thought the wine was great so we are hoping to have a successful year of sales,” Clare High School agriculture teacher, Lesley Squires, said.

The project started back in 2001 when vines were planted, but the recent involvement from the year 9, 10 and 11 agriculture students, year 10 art and design students and year 11 business and enterprise students, has made the outcome very fruitful.

“There are numerous community members who have helped us out over the years and their support has been really appreciated,” Lesley said.

The one hectare of grapes, consisting of about 1000 Riesling vines and 400 Shiraz vines, were made into the 2018 Rose’ by Paulett Wines.

The agriculture students have been heavily involved in pruning and caring for the vines during the year with help from local contractors.

“I took a bus load of students out to Pauletts and Matt Paulett showed us through the winery from delivery to processing. The students even got to taste the juice from the grapes,” Lesley said.

Along with the agriculture students, year 10 art and design students also took part in the production of the wine by designing the wine label.

