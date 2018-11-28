Snowtown sport facility opens

The first high-specification modular sports facility was unveiled on Saturday at Snowtown oval, the first in a national roll out of building projects to accommodate the rapid growth in female football.

SANFL and Ausco Modular delivered the $620,000 project at Blyth-Snowtown Football and Netball Club (BSFNC), which includes two unisex football change rooms, a netball change room, an AFL-standard umpires’ facility, storage, public toilets and a canteen.

The building, constructed at Ausco’s Edinburgh manufacturing plant and installed on-site last month, was funded by the State Government, Wakefield District Council and a range of community sporting groups.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com