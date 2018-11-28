The Burra Archive: Drawing on Walls

Artist and tutor at Adelaide Central School of Art, Luke Thurgate is living and working in Burra until November 30, making a charcoal drawing on the extensive walls of Burra Regional Art Gallery.

Prior to the launch on Saturday, December 1, Burra residents can bring a small object to be included in the drawing, and have a chat to Luke.

It is a social occasion on the wall.

The drawing is a mix of sizes and shapes, tones and textures, with renditions of objects changing every day in their relationship with each other – moving forward and back, overlapping, asserting themselves and retiring to the background.

The process is fascinating to view in relation to the labelled objects on display and the stories told.

Luke has also been taking classes with students from local schools every morning.

