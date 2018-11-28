Top talent on show at Burra Country Music Festival

A star studded line up of artists attracted big numbers to the Burra AGL Country Music Festival last weekend that included a great show of entries for the talent quest.

Around 100 caravans and campers made the Burra Showgrounds their home for the three-day event, along with extra traffic on each of the days.

After the official opening on Friday evening by well-known and respected community member, Darryl Venning, the show got off to a rocking start with Cornsey’s Allstars belting out hit after hit well into the night.

A great display of vocal and musical ability was on show in the talent quest on Saturday morning.

Judges commented on how exciting it was to see young up and coming artists perform so well in front of an audience which bodes well for the future of the country music industry.

A great variety of performers took to the stage on Saturday including last year’s Mid North Country Music Scholarship winner, Mellissa Preusker, Tyler Paterson, John Turner Jr, Tracey Rains and Claypan and Tammy Wellman.

