Tried and Tested at Mill Court

Mill Court Homes in Balaklava has a cracker of a Christmas present for you – a recipe book titled, Recipes Tried and True.

Recipes in the book have been submitted by residents, past and present, their families, and staff.

The book has been a few years in the making, and is currently being printed, and will cost $20.

The rolling pin on the front cover actually belonged to current resident, Roma Read, and was bought at her clearing sale by Mill Court staff member, Di Guthberg!

Money raised from book sales will go toward purchasing items for residents.

Items bought from previous fundraising activities include a bain marie, lounge and shower chairs, curtains, pet therapy aids, dementia specific clocks and more.

