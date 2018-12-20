Leader limbo as Kuchel clocks off

WAKEFIELD Regional Council may need to enter an interim CEO arrangement in the new year, as Jason Kuchel’s tenure officially ends in February.

Mr Kuchel announced his resignation in August but stayed on for the Local Government elections in November.

He has since secured a role with Cement, Concrete and Aggregates Australia (CCAA), working between South Australia and New South Wales.

Mr Kuchel confirmed he will be taking leave as of Thursday and that will see him through until the end of his term at WRC.

While his expected departure has been known for some time, the role is yet to be formally advertised.

A recruiting firm has been appointed to handle applications when they come in.