Merry Christmas, Saddleworth!

With empty shops all the talk in country towns recently, a group of community minded locals in Saddleworth is leading the way with big plans in place for two empty blocks in their main street.

The Saddleworth District Community Association Inc, known as the peak body, has plans for a community open space on the site of the old RSL and IGA buildings on Belvidere Road, that were both destroyed by a fire back in 2016.

However, obtaining the land has been a ‘team effort’ with assistance from Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council that ‘gifted’ the RSL building site to the peak body in 2017, and the James Masters Homes in Saddleworth, now managed by Gilbert Valley Senior Citizens Home in Riverton, that gifted $20,000 towards purchase of the old Foodworks block with settlement due this

week.

When the amalgamation of the Homes’ took place, Jill Behn and Bev DeVries, were nominated to the Gilbert Valley Senior Citizens Home board, and were keen to see money from the James Masters Homes stay in Saddleworth.