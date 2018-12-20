New plan for Clare wine and grapes

The Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association (CVWGA) unveiled its first strategic plan to members last week, promising ambitious plans to lure higher spending tourists to the region as a way of lifting the valley’s ‘fine wine’ profile. The Plains Producer understands the draft plan was well-received by members in Clare last Monday night and includes significant ambitions to attract more high spending tourists to the region – including attracting an investor to construct upmarket tourism accommodation.

Matt Paulett of Paulett Wines was among the association members at the unveiling of the draft plan and welcomed the initiative, and said much had been achieved since the formation of the new CVWGA and the plan was a “great starting platform”.

“With the Clare Valley having the majority of family owned businesses, the growth for us all domestically is very important, but the biggest growth in my view is Internationally,” he said.

“The new Strategic Plan has a big push into China, this is mainly driven through Wine Australia, our focus is Europe and the US, with several trips already planned for 2019 the brand Clare Valley will be seen and promoted all over the world.

“Each of these trips helping the whole Clare Valley, not only through wine sales but more importantly attracting tourist to the Clare Valley where we all can benefit from the tourist dollar.”

Jeff Grosset, owner/winemaker Grosset Wines and board member of CVWGA, said the Strategic Plan is a significant document setting out how grape growers and winemakers can work together to lift the image and reputation of the Clare Valley.

“And by doing so, we can achieve greater prosperity for everyone in our region,” he said.

CVWGA independent chairman Stuart McNab said the strategic plan especially aimed to better tell the region’s ‘red wine story’, attract more wine tourists, particularly ‘high value travellers’ and work with education providers to build better local skills and pathways from school to the wine and grape industry. The new association was formed on July 1, 2018, following a long-touted amalgamation of grower and winemaker associations.