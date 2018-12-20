Stay safe this silly season

WITH Christmas holidays just around the corner, local police are about to ramp up their presence to try and keep everyone safe on the road this Christmas and New Year.

The Yorke Mid North Local Service Area (YMNLSA) will focus on providing a highly visible presence on major highways and areas that have a significant increase in visitors.

Highway Patrol and police from the smaller communities will be deployed into specific areas to address high risk driving behaviours and in particular drink and drug drivers.

YMNLSA highway patrol manager and former Balaklava police officer, Sergeant Tristan Graham, said Operation Safe Holidays over Christmas and New Year is under way and will go through until January 1, 2019.

“We will be targeting motorists who are causing an increased risk to their own and the safety of other road users particularly with regards to the Fatal 5,” Sergeant Graham said.

The ‘Fatal 5’ includes drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts and dangerous road users.