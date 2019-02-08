Arty Audrey’s floral festivities

Local Clare lady, and talented floral artist, Audrey Alcorn, had a double reason to celebrate January 1 – New Year’s Day and her 90th birthday!

She had a couple of celebrations with family and friends, including one with her floral art class at Balaklava.

The class meets three of four times a year at the Anglican Church hall for a lesson with teacher, Marlene Pratt.

• Pictured: (Back) teacher Marlene Pratt, Laurel Barr, Lyn Wood, Joy Maxwell, Trish Langdon (front) Christine Tiller, Mary Bishop and Audrey Alcorn.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com