New board for Murray Darling

The full board of the Murray Darling Association met last week as part of a three-day meeting of local government leaders from across the Murray Darling Basin.

Included in the program was a briefing from the acting chair of the Murray Darling Basin authority Ms Joanna Hewitt AO and CEO Phillip Glyde on current conditions on the Barwon-Darling, and the authority’s response to the South Australian Royal Commission Report, following.

• Pictured: The new Murray Darling board: (back from left) Cr Andrew Tilley (City of Mitcham), Mayor Craig Davies (Narromine Shire Council), Pete George (M&S Group Treasurer), Mayor Paul Maytom (Leeton Shire Council), Cr Peter Mansfield (Moira Shire Council), Cr Peter Hunter (Renmark Paringa Council), Mayor Denis Clark (Northern Areas Council). Front: Emma Bradbury CEO, Heather Barclay (Murray Bridge Council), Cr David Thurley (Chairman, Albury City Council), Cr John Campbell (Gunnedah Shire Council), Cr Jane MacAllister (Wentworth Shire Council).Absent: Mayor Richard Marsh (Balonne Shire Council).

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com