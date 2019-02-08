New drought assistance tool launched

An online resource for farmers in drought is set to continue and Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey has welcomed the news.

“Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has just announced FarmHub, an online resource enabling farmers to have a single and straightforward place to find out what drought assistance is available to them,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Even though we urge farmers to contact the Rural Financial Councillors to help assess their eligibility for drought assistance, many do not because they are simply not aware of the scope of assistance available.

“The new resource launched on Thursday, January 31, brings together information on drought support available for individual farmers.

“It will show what fodder, water, transport and living expense assistance is available at an individual farm, as well as mental and physical health services.

“In many parts of South Australia our farmers are doing it tough, with plenty to worry about in keeping stock alive and trying to keep their heads above water.

“FarmHub will provide an easy way to get direct information pertaining to their circumstances.”

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said FarmHub brought together the services of the Commonwealth, states, councils and charities.

“This will tell farmers what assistance is available for them without any mucking around,” he said.

“Farmers just need to go to farmhub.org.au and type in their location to find help available.

“This has all been pulled together and verified by the National Farmers’ Federation.”

Minister Littleproud also launched a National Drought Map to help coordinate the drought response and so governments, business and communities can make informed decisions.

“The National Drought Map is a clear and precise picture of conditions and the drought response across Australia,” he said.

“This will help us to be flexible and responsive to the drought when conditions change.

“It has information such as rainfall, soil moisture, available government assistance, numbers of farm businesses, agricultural regions and employment by industries.”

FarmHub and the Drought Map are dynamic sites that will continue to improve over time.

The National Drought Map is available at map.drought.gov.au