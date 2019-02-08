Put your papers out for Clare Rotary!

Well you’ve read your paper, now what?

Apart from a packing aid or the odd paper mache project with your kids, don’t let your old newspapers go to waste or landfill.

Clare Rotary members, actively recycling local newspapers since 1966, tour the streets of Clare every six weeks to collect any old newspapers residents put out on the kerb for collection.

• Pictured: Rotary members Graham Goode, Ian Howlett and Glenn Waldhuter with the newly painted newspaper recycling bins on the corner of Pinks Mitre 10 in Clare.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com