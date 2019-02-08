Royal society comes to Burra Gallery

Burra Regional Art Gallery is hosting a Royal South Australian Society of Arts exhibition from February 14 to March 17, which will be the 10th portrait exhibition shown in the gallery since 2009.

The exhibition features a “marvellous group of very varied and very proficient talented portrait artists from South Australia,” artist Philip David, who is co-curator with Don Burrow, said.

• Pictured: This portrait is part of a Royal South Australian Society of Arts exhibition in Burra Regional Art Gallery from February 14. The subject is outsider artist “Jungle” Phillips, by artist Philip David.

