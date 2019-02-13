Big Broughton Bridge rebuild

Transporting construction materials and agricultural goods from the Spalding area, north of Adelaide, to destinations all over South Australia and the Northern Territory will now be safer and easier thanks to the recently completed replacement of the Broughton Valley Road Bridge at Broughton River Valley.

Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, said the new bridge’s higher load capacity would increase the efficiency of Clare Quarry’s delivery of raw materials to construction projects in South Australia and the Northern Territory, as well as farmers’ deliveries to market.

“The former bridge was located mostly on private land outside the road reserve, requiring heavy vehicles to go through a river ford to cross the river,” Mr Ramsey said.

“The new bridge has been realigned to remain within the road reserve, improving safety for drivers and private landowners.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals’ Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, said the new bridge’s higher load capacity allowed for road train access.

“Instead of having to take a detour of up to 30 kilometres, road trains and other heavy vehicles can now travel across Hut River quickly and easily,” Mr McCormack said.

“This will save travel time, increasing the industry competitiveness of some great Australian small businesses such as Clare Quarry and farming and contracting operations, helping the local economy

to grow.”

Mayor of the Northern Areas Council, Denis Clark, said the new bridge featured a two-lane concrete culvert structure.

“This bridge is now much safer and wider, which is a great result for the Spalding community and visitors to the area,” Cr Clark said.

“We would like to thank Clare Quarry, which has been pivotal in the development of the new bridge, having contributed almost half the required funding as well as commissioning the design and carrying out the bridge and road alignment works.”

The $384,193 Broughton Valley Road Bridge Replacement project was jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $192,096, the Northern Areas Council committing $8000 and Clare Quarry committing $184,097.

• Pictured is Rowan Ramsey MP with Northern Areas Council Mayor, Denis Clark, and Clare Quarry owner Russell Schmidt, cutting the ribbon to officially open the bridge.