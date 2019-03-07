Clare finalists in SA Blockchain Innovation Challenge

Clare Valley grapegrower David Travers and winemaker Jeffrey Grosset have been announced finalists in this month’s Premier’s Blockchain Innovation Challenge in Adelaide.

The pair’s entry – a technological solution to increasing security of wine sales – is one of 10 finalists from more than 50 entries.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com