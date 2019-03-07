Drought funding success for Wakefield communities

Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) has been successful in receiving grant funding for three of the five projects applied for under the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Program.

Falling under three key initiatives, 14 community projects across the WRC region have secured the funding under categories of Sustainable Region, Community Wellbeing and Road Access Improvements for Farm Machinery and Heavy Vehicles.

• Pictured: Balaklava Swimming Pool president, Les Pearson, and Balaklava Golf Club president, Peter Friedrichs, were both very pleased to learn their grant funding had been successful. PHOTO: Ethan Allen

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com