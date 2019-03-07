Duncan and Shirley build family foundation

The Stanley Flat Hall was the meeting place for loving couple, Duncan and Shirley McKendrick, in 1956, first laying eyes on each other at a local dance followed by supper, and well the rest is history.

Recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, Duncan and Shirley (nee Robinson) spent their courting days attending countless dances, going to the pictures at the Clare Town Hall, and of course many suppers were shared.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com