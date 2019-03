EUDUNDA is the next country town to follow suit in the trend of silo murals, with completion hoping to be by the town’s next milestone anniversary.

The Eudunda Community Business and Tourism (ECBAT) board, along with Eudunda ward councillor, Debbie Hibbert from the Goyder Council, have been busy getting the ball rolling to make this happen.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com