MID NORTH Primary school aged swimmers from Brinkworth, Burra, Clare High, Clare Primary, Horizon Christian, Koolunga, Manoora, Owen, Riverton, Saddleworth, St Joseph’s, Vineyard Lutheran and Watervale met at the Clare swimming pool last Monday, February 25 to select the SAPSASA District swimming team.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com