Care cash kick: $2.6m renovation of Lumeah Homes at Snowtown

LUMEAH Homes, the residential aged care facility at Snowtown, will be able to accommodate an extra four residents, on the back of $2.6 million funding for renovations announced by the State Government last week.

The improvements will also include increased safety measures.

Lumeah Homes is owned by Country Health SA (CHSA) and co-located on the Snowtown Hospital campus.

Health Minister, Stephen Wade, said two wings will be renovated to ensure residents are provided with first-rate facilities.

“Lumeah Homes has been identified as needing a series of upgrades to bring the home in line with high-end aged care sites,” he said.

“This will include increased corridor and door widths to improve access and fire safety and an upgrade to the existing roof structure.

“Residents will have access to refurbished bathroom facilities and air-conditioning to increase comfort and quality of living throughout their care.”

CHSA Yorke and Northern Region deputy CEO, Roger Kirchner, said design work has begun.

“We are currently working closely with the architects, Hames Sharley, on a concept plan for the upgrades, which will be available for community feedback once complete,” he said.

“The Lumeah Trust will also separately provide funds to redevelop the kitchen area.

“There will be a community consultation session held in late March for residents and their families, as an opportunity to provide feedback on the concept plans as well as input into the project’s development.”

Wakefield Regional Council elected member, Terry Williams, is council’s representative on the Lower North Health Advisory Council.

He briefed council on the upgrade announcement at the recent meeting in February.

“It’s a very big thing for Snowtown, actually, the fact this amount of money is being poured into this facility,” Cr Williams said.

With 35 employees across both Snowtown Hospital and Lumeah Homes, he believed the ongoing presence of the health facility can’t be taken for granted.

“It probably makes it one of the biggest employers in Snowtown, so the importance of what’s occurring should not be lost on us,” Cr Williams said.

“If council could assist them in any way, shape or form, then we should try to do that.”

Narungga MP, Fraser Ellis, said the need for the upgrade was outlined to him last year.

“When I toured there last August, director of nursing, Andrew Daulby, showed me specific areas of need, and we discussed the roof and what needed to be done as a priority,” he said.

“This investment comes from the Assets Sustainment Program created by the State Government when it came to office, specifically to address the huge capital works and maintenance backlog in country hospitals, left to spiral out of control by the previous city-centric Labor Government.

“This new fund has also ensured other urgent maintenance at multiple hospitals in the Narungga electorate is now being addressed, scheduled for completion this year.

“These projects include a new generator and electrical switchboard for Wallaroo Hospital; construction of the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) at Yorketown Hospital; and telephone and nurse call bell upgrades at Yorketown, Maitland, Wallaroo and Port Broughton hospitals, as well as at Melaleuca Court Nursing Home at Minlaton.

“We understand how crucial it is that health services are maintained in country areas and whilst there’s a huge back log of works to do, we’re getting on with the job.”

Renovations at Lumeah Homes are expected to begin in late 2019 and completion is anticipated early 2021.

• Pictured: Looking forward to the upcoming renovations at Lumeah Homes in Snowtown are (from left) enrolled nurse, Judith Willis, direct care worker, Janine Greenshields, director of nursing, Andrew Daulby, enrolled nurse, Brett Hodson, and registered nurse, Lisa Stephenson.