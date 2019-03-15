Council urged to consider Clare parenting room

In just two days, more than 150 parents and carers of children in the Mid North responded to local mum Hayley Zweck’s call for feedback on the need for a parenting room in Clare.

Having long discussed the lack of a safe feeding, nappy changing and ‘quiet space’ area with others in her mother’s group, Hayley decided to conduct the online survey to see if their feelings were being met by other parents in the district.

