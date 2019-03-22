Legends in the Valley

THE Clare Valley is set to bring together not only the region’s best and brightest producers, but also world renowned chefs who will take part in the ‘Legends of the Clare Valley’ event for this year’s Tasting Australia Festival.

Pikes Winery and Slate Restaurant is set to be the location for this spectacular event, on Saturday, April 13, taking place in their new world-class cellar door and Slate restaurant.

The event will showcase ‘legends’ in Clare of Wendouree, Jim Barry, Grosset, Pikes, Wines by KT and Adelina Wines, which will all contribute to a four-course meal.

Particularly proud to be labelled a ‘legend’ is Andrew Pike, owner of Pikes Wines, who is also ‘extremely chuffed’ his venue was chosen.

“It is a huge privilege to not only be included, but have this exposure for Pikes Winery and also the Clare Valley, which is definitely a first of this calibre,” Andrew said.

“We will definitely be pulling out all the stops to make sure it is a world-class event.”

The event will offer four courses matched with around 10 wines over the entirety of the meal.

Lunch will be prepared by famed international chef, Margot Janse, alongside local talents Dan Moss, Guy Parkinson and Slate restaurant’s own Max Stephenson, who will be dishing up one of the entrees.

Slate’s chef, Max, is both excited and nervous to be cooking in such a high profile event with such talented and famous chefs.

He will be joined by his Slate kitchen team to help throughout the day.

“It is a great honour and a once in a lifetime experience,” Max said.

“It’s great exposure for the Valley and its produce, and our team at Slate is very excited to be working alongside these chefs.”

Tasting Australia festival director, Simon Bryant, a chef who has worked in kitchens all over the country and overseas, and also presented alongside Maggie Beer in ABC’s ‘The Cook and the Chef’, has listed Clare Valley as one of his top destinations.

“For me, the Clare Valley is the most beautiful of all Australia’s wine regions and it is such an evocative, moody place, there’s something about the terroir that is so unique,” Simon said.

“It’s absolutely rated as one of Australia’s premier wine regions, both here and overseas, obviously for its famous Riesling, but also for the ‘Legends of Clare’ title, which is something really special.

“You don’t just get given a label like that, it has to be earned.”

Simon claimed the ‘Legends in the Clare Valley’ event is one of the most exciting events on the Tasting Australia program this year, being a trip around the entire region in one amazing lunch.

Simon also believes Pikes is truly the best venue for this event.

“Pikes is undoubtedly a legend, it’s just iconic – Pikes is really a place that brings together food, wine and tourism all in one site, which is basically what Tasting Australia is all about,” he said.

While unfortunately this event is no longer on sale, Simon still promotes the Clare Valley as an event in itself, describing it as a ‘hidden gem’.

“The Clare Valley is sometimes overlooked as a tourism destination, simply because the Barossa is just so popular, but I think the Clare Valley is definitely the whole package in its own right, not just for its incredible wine offering, but for its amazing food offering,” Simon said.