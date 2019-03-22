Price finishes top five in off-road champs

Young Clare motorcycle racer, Will Price, went head to head with some of the world’s best, finishing in the top five at round one and two of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) in Toowoomba, Queensland, on March 9-10.

Price said with “legendary talent” returning to the field and reigning 2018 AORC Champions venturing into different classes for the two days of sprint formats, the 2019 season is looking tougher than ever before.

