Street survey put to the people

WILMINGTON residents have a vital opportunity to help decide on the town’s main street upgrade, with each household issued a survey last week.

Wilmington Progress Society distributed the surveys last Tuesday, with responses closing and being collated on Friday, March 22.

The surveys include three different concepts for a revamp of Wilmington’s main street in a bid to improve both pedestrian safety and beautify the area, encouraging more travellers to stop in the town.

