Booleroo’s Steam and Traction event

A huge crowd attended the Booleroo Steam and Traction event on Sunday, including quite a number of people, including some from overseas, who arrived by one of the 12 planes that flew from Adelaide.

People also attended from other rural areas, including Port Pirie, Port Augusta, and Port Lincoln, while members of the Barossa Valley Historical Vehicle Club brought vehicles of historical significance for people to enjoy.

Many people with motor homes took advantage of the cheap camping available and made a weekend of it.

• Pictured: (From left) Keith and Elaine Wurst (Jamestown), Margaret Kumnick (Booleroo), and Rhonda Turner (Jamestown) checked out the old tractors. Photo: Barry Zander.

