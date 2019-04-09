Back on a familiar beat

BACK patrolling the streets of Port Wakefield and surrounds, is newly appointed Brevet Sergeant to the Port Wakefield police station, Charmaine Barlow.

Charmaine is taking over from Brevet Sergeant Kimberley Bambery and is definitely not a stranger to this area, having already being posted in this exact spot until she left to work in metro Adelaide in 2011.

But now her love of the community has brought her back to this intriguing town, where she will work alongside Senior Constable Matt O’Donnell.

“I have always enjoyed my time at Port Wakefield. I found the community very warm and welcoming and again this has been proven with an invitation to a local barbecue,” Charmaine said.

“Port Wakefield is a beautiful, tight knit community which has so much to offer and I look forward to reconnecting with many of the locals and business owners.”

Charmaine is also looking forward to becoming involved with local sporting groups and also emergency services.

“I would love to apply my many years of St John Ambulance Service to our local ambulance service and continue to give back to the community,” she said.

After working in the city for almost five years, the country called Charmaine back for a posting of Officer in Charge at Brinkworth in 2016.

“I absolutely loved working at Brinkworth and it will go down as one of my favourite postings in my career,” Charmaine said.

“My work and my community brought me immeasurable fulfilment throughout my time there, but now it is time for me to move into an exciting new stage.”

Port Wakefield is not the only town to encounter changes with their police officers, with Balaklava losing Senior Constable Mitch Puyenbroek, who decided to move to the Western District Criminal Investigation Branch as a detective.

While Brevet Sergeant Nick Fergusson still remains as the Officer in Charge at Balaklava, the second spot is yet to be filled.

• Pictured: Above Senior Constable Matt O’Donnell and Brevet Sergeant Charmaine Barlow.