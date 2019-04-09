Green thumbs at garden festival

MANY people flocked to the Clare Showgrounds last Sunday where the 2019 SA Autumn Garden Festival was held.

The large crowd enjoyed both the warm sunshine and a large array of stalls to please anyone with a green thumb.

Over 60 exhibitors nestled under the Eucalyptus trees displayed their range of flowers, bulbs, succulents, shrubbery, garden decor and more.

Many purchases were made for those eager to get straight into the garden upon returning home, with others keen to use the advice given by the guest speakers.

• Main image: Enjoying a girls day out at the garden festival on Sunday were Gerry Schirmer, Joan Tiss, Mary Connell, Carolyn Koch and Dianne McInerney.

• Below: John Morris and Susan Raven checking out the many stalls on Sunday; Mary French, Mary Byrne and Janet McDermid enjoying a coffee and browsing the array of flowers on offer; Geoff and Ann Hood pleased with their purchase.