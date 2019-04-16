Drug bust at Port Wakefield

Police seized cannabis plants and dried cannabis following a search at Port Wakefield on Sunday.

Port Wakefield police with the assistance of the Dog Operations Unit, searched a property and located four mature cannabis plants being grown outdoors along with a significant quantity of dried cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman both from Port Wakefield were reported for cultivate cannabis for sale and trafficking a controlled drug.

They will be summonsed to appear in the Kadina Magistrates Court at a later date.

Between April 12-13

A laptop and ipad were stolen after entry was gained to a residence on Cowan Road, Two Wells.

April 10

Gawler Police reported a 43-year-old man from Windsor for unlawful possession and cultivating cannabis.

April 9

Gawler Police reported a 45-year-old man from Wasleys for possessing cannabis.