Northern Shows night of nights

MC George Seppelt welcomed 120 guests to the Clare Town Hall for the annual Northern Shows presentation dinner recently.

During the evening awards were presented to both junior and senior winners of the aggregate prizes in various sections of show participation.

There was also the recognition of dedicated and untiring contributions to the show movement with two names being added to the Achiever’s Award again this year – Norm Crowther from Clare Show and Susan Prosser from Melrose Show.

The Rural Ambassadors and Young Rural Ambassadors representing various northern shows were also judged on the night.

Each entrant faced a panel of judges during the afternoon and on the night was interviewed by the MC in front of the dinner guests.

Once again the show societies put forward a group of excellent young people to represent them and the judges struggled to make their decision.

Winners will represent Northern Shows in Adelaide later this year where they will compete against ambassadors from around the state.

Presentations made on the night were:

Young Rural Ambassador (16-19 years) winners Chloe Hilder from Quorn Show and Garry Schutz from Eudunda Show, with runner up being Sasha Selleck from Gawler Show.

Rural Ambassador (20-30 years) winners Sharna Juett from Clare Show and Karl Milde from Eudunda Show, with runner up Jade Smith from Gawler Show

Senior Aggregates: Poultry – Janine Paynter; Beef Cattle – Walmona Pastoral; ; Wool – LA & SK Saegenschnitter; Flowers & Pot Plants – Joy Meissner; Cookery & Preserves – Joy Meissner; Needlework, Handicrafts & Hobbies – Alison Dunling; Produce – Bob Rankin, Photography – Phil Williams, Agricultural Produce – Clyde Hazel.

Junior Aggregates: Horses In Action – Chloe Hilder; Cookery & Preserves – Emily Ellard. For the first time there was a draw (after a count back) for the Poultry trophy between Hayley Flynn and Lorie Paynter.

It was disappointing more junior exhibitors had not entered into the various other aggregate trophy sections.

Junior Judging: Burra Community School

Young Rural Ambassadors L-R: Chloe Hilder (winner) Garry Schutz (winner) Sasha Selleck (runner up) Sophie Reynolds.

Rural Ambassadors L-R: Sharna Juett (winner) Jade Smith (runner up) Karl Milde (winner).

Photos: Palmer Photography, Jamestown.