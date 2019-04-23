Get ready to relay!

IF you are looking to get moving for a good cause, look no further than the Mid North Relay For Life, where participants are needed to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Council SA.

The 19-hour event will be held at the Clare Oval on November 16 and 17, and involves walking around a track, relay-style, carrying a baton which must not stop until the 19 hours are up.

Last year’s event saw 29 teams raise $67,299 to help fund cancer research and prevention, accommodation and lodge services, nurses and many other services.

As a guide, teams are made up of 10 to 15 participants, with the ability to dress up in whatever theme they chose for a bit of fun.

The event will also include an opening and closing ceremony, a survivors and careers afternoon tea, theme laps, raffle, fashion parade and plenty of competitions throughout the two days.

Kids will be entertained with a jumping castle and face painting, with plenty of food and drinks to keep the energy levels up including sausage sizzles, breakfast, coffee, pizzas, sandwiches and more.

Ryan O’Neill will be MC for the event, and there will be music and other performers.

Secretary of the Mid North Relay For Life, Caitlin Pink, encourages people to sign up to participate in this fun event.

“The day will be jam packed with events and fun things to do, everything is family orientated and all ages are welcome,” Caitlin said.

Caitlin, who has walked in three relays before joining the committee, said her favourite part is the candlelight ceremony.

“This is a time when we all come together to celebrate and remember loved ones lost and those who are still fighting,” she said.

Registering for the event is easy, all you have to do is go to the website www.relayforlife.org.au and follow the simple steps.

The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a Relay For Life t shirt, cooked breakfast and access to the all the activities and entertainment.