Suicide Prevention Networks forum

The Premier’s Advocate for Suicide Prevention, Hon John Dawkins MLC, has announced the annual State-wide Suicide Prevention ‘Network of Networks’ forum will be held in Gawler on May 29.

South Australia’s Suicide Prevention Networks play a critical role in bringing awareness and breaking down stigma around the issue of mental health and suicide which, sadly, claims hundreds of lives per year, devastating many family members, friends and colleagues.

These Networks are established in council areas across SA with the collaborative efforts of SA Health, Local Government and community volunteers.

The forum, to be held at the newly refurbished Salvation Army Corps centre in Gawler, provides networking opportunities for all Suicide Prevention Networks across the state to share ideas and learn from one another.

This event has been supported by Gawler Mayor Karen Redman, who has long encouraged the work of the Gawler Suicide Prevention Community Group.

“These groups take simple actions to prevent suicide in their community through starting life-saving conversations, organising education and training sessions and linking individuals to available services” Mr Dawkins said.

“By encouraging networks to work together, new initiatives in suicide awareness, prevention, intervention and postvention can be introduced in their areas”.

Many metropolitan and regional Networks will attend the forum, share insights about their local activities, and receive valuable information from keynote speakers.

The event will be hosted by the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist, SA and forms part of the South Australian Suicide Prevention Strategy 2017-2021.