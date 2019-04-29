Happening hub at Eudunda Robertstown

IT’S been full pelt for the Eudunda Sports and Community Hub and its outreach facility with the Robertstown Courts, as it upgrades its facilities with funding from the Regional Council of Goyder.

Back in January, the Regional Council of Goyder announced the hub was successful in gaining funding as part of the Commonwealth Drought Communities Program.

Both of these projects were granted funding as they were identified as the number one priority by each towns community management committees.

They were classified as high priority short-term projects for the region within the council’s Goyder Master Plan 2030, as part of council’s long-run strategic approach to local economic development.

The Eudunda Sports and Community Hub is currently looking rather empty, with the club rooms having been pulled out by volunteers and asbestos removed by council.

The roof will remain in place while the underneath will be rebuilt to see new improved facilities to benefit local sporting groups, schools, community groups and events held in the space.

Secretary of the Eudunda Sporting Club Committee, Louise Schutz, said the new facilities will be of great benefit to all who use it.

“There will be a disabled toilet which we haven’t had before, which will make it more accessible for the public,” Louise said.

“There will be a lot more storage space, bigger change rooms and more space in general.”

Bar and canteen serveries will be made facing outside to prevent clutter inside, and the changerooms will also be unisex.

Building plans have also been sent to the SANFL for its input, with the possibility of SANFL games to be played at the Eudunda Oval.

The total project will cost $830,000, with the grant making up $480,000 of this.

The rest is made up from $110,000 in Ward funding, $115,000 contributed by the Eudunda Sporting Hub and a loan from the council of $150,000 which will be paid back by the clubs.

“While some of the grounds are still accessible, all Southern Saints netball and football games will be held in Robertstown this year,” Louise said.

They hope the project will be completed by the end of the year.

The outreach facility of the Robertstown Courts has also been busy upgrading its facilities with the start of the 2019 netball season.

The majority of the project has already been completed with two new netball courts, three new tennis courts, and a basketball court being installed, and a large viewing area between the courts.

Four new light towers, a new shed and two warm up netball rings and goal circles on the side have also been installed, with the total completion date set for the end of May when SA Power Networks will connect power to new meter box.

Robertstown Court representative and member of the committee in charge of the upgrade, Kristen Winders, said the upgrade was much needed.

“The courts were disintegrating, making them very slippery.

They had large cracks all over them and under one of the courts was an old well, which kept moving, causing constant issues and subsequent maintence,” Kristen said.

The total cost for this project was $142,500, with the grant making up $72,500 of this. Another $35,000 came from an Office of Recreation and Sport grant and the last $35,000 will come from Ward funding and tennis and netball clubs’ funding.

The Eudunda Robertstown Netball Club, Robertstown Tennis Club and the Brady Creek Tennis Club, will all benefit from the upgrades.

“The community will benefit hugely as sport is a centre point to small country towns. “Courts are always open allowing for play at any time, sitting alongside a beautiful playground and barbecue area providing a great space to bring your family,” Kristen said.

• Pictured: The Robertstown courts after resurfacing (main image), and the empty shell of the Eudunda Sporting Club (inset).