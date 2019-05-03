Greater accessibility for people with disability

Last week, the team at Clare Community Options was excited to take delivery of a new 12-seater commuter bus, which means they will be able to offer increased services through programs offered in the Clare Valley Region. The new bus is part of a longer-term strategy to support their operations in Clare, offering transport to people needing support services in regional SA, so people living with disability can access supports in Clare.

CEO of Clare Valley Enterprises, Garry Velt, said this was possible through a grant and contributions from Clare Valley Enterprises.

“We were successful in gaining a $20,000 grant through the The H V McKay Charitable Trust,” he said.

The trust was established in 1926 on the death of Hugh Victor McKay, the inventor of the Sunshine Harvester.

Hugh McKay’s wish was to provide funding for charitable purposes in regional communities that supported and helped build his agricultural manufacturing business.

“This was the first time we have secured a grant outside of the State or Federal Government and we acknowledge the contribution and the importance of the H.V. McKay Trust’s grant to Clare community,” Mr Velt said.

Clare Community Options is a critical service for people living with disabilities to support their daily lives.

The programs teach people basic independent living skills in a way that’s fun and engaging and includes accessing community events and resources.

People can join the groups and make new friends which in turn builds their own community networks.

The bus will provide a way for people to reach Clare Community Options and the opportunity to go on excursions and interesting outings.

• Pictured: Jumping for joy at receiving a new Clare Community Options (CCO) bus is CCO team leader Tina Stocco, Danielle Caruso, Adam Jones, Vanessa Young and Sharon Munce.