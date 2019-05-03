History can repeat itself!

South Australia’s History Festival kicked off on April 27 and runs until May 31, with many events being held around the district.

Here are some events kicking off this week, with more details next week:

Brinkworth: This Sunday, May 5, at the museum – 10am to 4pm.

Go and see the memorial stained glass windows and other displays, with a commemorative history book launch at 2pm.

Seating and refreshments are available.

Entry is $5, and booklets can be purchased for $5.

Burra: Vintage and Antique Fair – This weekend Saturday, May 4, 9.30am to 4.30pm, and Sunday, May 5, 10am to 3pm.

The town hall and school gymnasium, along with numerous antique shops, are the places to visit this weekend, all offering vintage, antique and collectable items.

Plus there will be vintage cars, appraisals, displays and market stalls, all accessible by a free shuttle bus between venues.

Cost $8.

• Burra’s Historic Railway Station – throughout the festival 11am to 1pm.

Presented by Friends of Burra Railway Station.

Visit the beautifully restored Burra Railway Station and inspect the railway carriage being restored in time for the 150th anniversary of rail to Burra on 29 August 2020.

Dress up in period costume and have your photograph taken on the platform, or take a station quiz through interpretive panels.

Bookings not required, and entry via donation.

Contact: Meredith Satchell 0438 269 744 burrahistory@aapt.net.au

Clare: This Friday, May 3 at the town hall foyer – 10am to 3pm.

A special book sale of both new and second hand books.

Donations of surplus books are very welcome.

• Upstairs at the town hall, opening this Thursday and Friday, is a collection local and South Australian history, genealogy, photos and more.

Entry is free. The display is open every Thursday and Friday in May 1-4pm.

Mallala: This Sunday, May 5 2-4.30pm at the museum.

“Gateway to the Mid North” officially opens, and will be open every Sunday in May.

The title has interpreted Mallala as the ‘gateway’ to the Mid North, and features a comparison of how things were and how they are now in Mallala.

Displays include special occasion dress including Port Parham beauties competition, picnic days, and a DVD of old times will play.

Entry is $4, children $1.

Jamestown: This Sunday, May 5 – two tours – cemetery and railway station museum.

A guided tour of the cemetery is on at 1.45 – 3.45pm, (and also May 19 and 26), highlighting graves of historical importance to the town and surrounding communities. Cost $10.

Plus there’s a self-guided tour (on the same dates) from 1-4.30pm at the museum to tour the themed rooms with wonderful displays.

Eudunda: Every Friday-Sunday in May.

Take a self-guided or bus Colin Thiele Tour, with activities, discovering his childhood and environs of some of his best loved books.

Maps are available at the Family Heritage Gallery.

The gallery is open Friday-Saturdays 10am to 4pm, and Sundays 12noon to 3pm.

Entry is $2, and you need to allow one to two hours to complete the tour.

Mt Horrocks: This Sunday, May 5 – 2pm – John Horrocks Cottage, Penwortham.

Take a walk in the footsteps of pioneer John Horrocks visiting the historical sites of Penwortham.

Bookings essential by ph 8843 4123.

Cost is $10, and children free.

Peterborough: This Saturday, May 4 – at the Historic Printing Works 10am – 4pm.

Share the joy of printmaking at Print Day, making your own image and sharing it online!

Entry via donation.

Polish Hill River: This Sunday May 5 (and Sundays May 19 and 26) from 11am to 4pm at the church museum.

Check out the latest unique exhibition ‘Table and Totems’ featuring two local families in mosaic.

Entry via donation.

• Pictured: Pictured above are volunteers Gwenda Griffiths, Margaret Tiller, Marcus Strudwicke and Christine Young around the picnic display at Mallala Museum.