Paxton Square Cottages set for a re-vamp

Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, announced the Regional Council of Goyder has been awarded $400,000 through the Australian Heritage Grants program.

The grant will assist the Regional Council of Goyder to reconstruct the communal spaces of Paxton Square Cottages and develop the historic site as a first class tourism facility.

The project will help connect all generations with the historical significance of the area and utilise spaces as intended in the original construction of Paxton Square Cottages.

The reconstructed gardens and new historical look of Paxton Square will create a great space for visitors and locals.

“Burra is an absolute gem, and there are wonderful buildings all over the town and they attract thousands of tourists and it is important we help the council to maintain this heritage,” he said.

“The grant comes on the back of the town achieving heritage listing in 2017 which opened up opportunities for the council to tap into the new Australian Heritage Grants Program announced in the 2018 budget.

“It is vitally important we preserve our historically significant sites and landmarks and two other projects in Grey have also benefitted from the grants in total delivering $738,000 for the electorate in this, the first round of the grants program.

• Pictured: RCG CEO, David Stevenson, Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey, Mayor Peter Mattey and Cr Bill Gebhart outside the Paxton Square Cottages.