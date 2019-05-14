Hannah champions Australia’s Murray Greys

Local cattle breeder Hannah Sanders, 21, has been named the Murray Grey Youth Australia ambassador for 2019.

Hannah, from Clare’s Ballyvaughan Murray Grey Stud, will represent the breed at cattle shows, sales and events throughout the year, culminating in a study tour to the United States in January/February 2020.

She said she was thrilled to hear she had been chosen during a gala dinner at the recent Murray Grey Stock Show in Wodonga, Victoria.

“It was unbelievable really, I wasn’t expecting it that’s for sure,” Hannah said.

“Obviously I was up against some tough competition, all very worthy winners.”

Hannah, a fourth-year veterinarian science student at Adelaide University’s Roseworthy campus, said she was looking forward to the opportunities the ambassadorship would bring her, particularly the US study tour.

“Murray Greys aren’t huge in America, but I’m hoping I might get to some Murray Grey studs over there,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to making some connections and learning about their industry and being able to compare it with Australia, looking at areas such as nutrition, market values, and preparation for shows.

“I just want to get an overview of the industry and I’m very open to learning anything I can about it.”

Hannah will also tie the trip in with a two-week veterinarian placement to tie in with her university studies.

Hannah has grown up with the Murray Grey cattle breed on parents Katrina and Steve’s Ballyvaughan stud and said she was passionate about ‘Australia’s breed’ and their adaptability to Australia’s climate.

“Murray Greys are Australia’s own breed and they’ve really proven themselves in Australian conditions,” Hannah said.

“They’re very heat tolerant, have birthing ease, good weight for age – I love how they can put on muscle as well as fat, they perform well in Australian feedlots and have good commercial value.

“There’s so much to like about them.”

• Pictured: Clare’s Hannah Sanders, of Ballyvaughan Murray Grey Stud, will spend 2019 representing Australia’s Murray Grey Youth Association, ahead of a study tour to the United States.