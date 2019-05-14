BALAKLAVA Traders have recently launched a shop local and win promotion in conjunction with Wakefield Regional Council and the Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North (RDAYMN).

For the next 12 months, shoppers will be rewarded for shopping locally with the use of the new RDAYMN loyalty card.

Shoppers will get their card stamped after each purchase, and after they have 10 stamps on their card, will go into the draw to win a $100 voucher to spend at a local business.

Chairman of the Balaklava Traders committee, Richard Arthur, said the aim of the promotion is to encourage shoppers to stay and shop locally and gain an awareness of what products local stores have on offer.

“The promotion, which is trialling for 12 months, is similar to what Clare traders have been running with the RDAYMN in recent months,” Richard said.

With most businesses around Balaklava being involved in the promotion, it’s easy to pick up a loyalty card and start collecting stamps after each transaction.

See in-store for more details as some conditions may apply.

The $100 voucher draw will take place on the first business day after the end of each month.

• Pictured: Balaklava Traders from left: Sue Friedrichs, Ryan Post, Richard Arthur, Kimberly Brownlie, Aiden Sczesny, Rebecca Allen, Peter Guthberg, Judy Taylor. Photo: Ethan Allen