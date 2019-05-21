Popping the CORC on oval redevelopment

A re-energised Clare Oval Redevelopment Committee (CORC) has been formed to help progress plans to upgrade Clare’s main sporting precinct.

Coinciding with the formation of the new group, CORC last week launched an online petition to gain support for the proposal, with plans to present the signatures to the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council as a show of community interest in a redevelopment project.

More than 270 people had joined the Clare Sporting Precinct Redevelopment Project Facebook page in the first 24 hours, and CORC chairperson Will Gwynn-Jones said he hoped it could help send a strong message that the Clare and surrounding communities were in favour of improved sporting facilities.

Mr Gwynn-Jones said a Clare oval redevelopment would provide the Mid North with a modern sporting hub that would benefit the wider community.

“We plan to take this petition to council and show that we have reformed this committee and the community is behind it,” he said.

“Our group is working in a united front, and we want to convince council that it should honour its previous funding commitment to this project.

“We believe the entire council area will benefit from this development with opportunities for sport tourism to bring more dollars into the valley’s major retail centre, engaging all of the council area with major events and providing a more useable and comfortable space for all local sporting events.”

The group is looking to actively pursue funding opportunities for stage one of this project, including:

• Upgrade the oval shape to fall into line with SANFL standards to enable larger sporting events to be attracted to Clare.

• Upgrade the oval surface to provide a safer and more durable playing surface.

• Upgrade oval lighting to enable night sports to be able to be played at Clare and attract larger sporting and community events.

• Construction of a new purpose-built sporting facility to eliminate existing safety issues and provide a socially inclusive environment and encouraged increased participation in healthy activities incorporating:

• Indoor club house/function area

• Spectator seating

• Modern changing rooms suitable for male and female sport

• Hygienic and functional canteen and bar facilities

• General upgrade of the grounds surrounding the oval to incorporate the natural environment and improve the street appeal of the precinct.

The CORC committee includes Will Gwynn-Jones as independent chair, along with Ryan Tregilgas as secretary, Rob Calaby, Nick Heath, Katie Liebelt, Jason Lehmann, Ian Pearce and Sam Macdonald.

The group met with Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey last Wednesday to show him the upgrade plans and gauge his support for the project should he be re-elected in the weekend’s Federal Election.

The committee said Mr Ramsey provided a useful insight into seeking funding for the project and was in praise of the united front between both South Clare Sports Club and North Clare Football Club in leading the redevelopment initiative for the benefit of the greater Mid North.

Follow the Clare Sporting Precinct Redevelopment Project on Facebook, and access the online petition via Facebook or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WK2PGTF

• Pictured: Members of the reinvigorated Clare Oval Redevelopment Committee (CORC) Robbie Calaby, Katie Liebelt, chair Will Gwynn-Jones, Nick Heath, Sam Macdonald, Jason Lehmann, and Ryan Tregilgas met last week to discuss their strategy to progress the proposed Clare oval redevelopment.