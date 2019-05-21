Volunteers celebrated

To celebrate Volunteer Week, Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) held a thank you event on Monday night at Balaklava Sports Club, with a large crowd attending.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, thanked everyone for their efforts within the district, and presented two Premier’s certificates of recognition for outstanding volunteer service to Victor Marriott and Kossie Chegwyn. Balaklava High School student, Angie Barr, provided musical entertainment during the evening.

“We have an incredibly rich volunteering culture here in Wakefield with about 34 per cent of residents volunteering their time through some group or organisation – that’s higher than the state average of 21 per cent,” Mayor Reid said.

• Pictured: Wendy Garvie Pt Wakefield, Diana and Brian Parker Owen, Melvyn Zerk, Peter Cox, Kym McPharlin Balaklava.