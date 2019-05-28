Murder most foul

A man has been charged with murder following a disturbance at Peterborough on Sunday.

Just after 1am, police were called to a disturbance at a home on Railway Terrace.

When patrols arrived, they found a man had been assaulted by another man at the home, and was being treated by paramedics.

Sadly, the 46-year-old man from Onkaparinga Hills died at the scene.

The suspect had left prior to patrols arrival.

As a result of investigations, police located the suspect at Peterborough where he was arrested by Port Pirie detectives.

A 49-year-old Mid North man was arrested and was charged with murder.

He did not apply for bail and was expected to appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court on Monday.

This was not a random incident and both parties were known to each other.

Major Crime detectives and Forensic Response investigators attended the scene from Adelaide to assist local police.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online athttp://www.crimestopperssa.com.au/www.crimestopperssa.com.au

Crystal crash

A man lost his licence after being involved in a crash in Crystal Brook on Saturday just before 7pm.

Police were called to the Augusta Highway after reports of a single vehicle crash.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Sheidow Park man, was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive result of 0.088.

He was issued with a six month instant loss of license and his vehicle was impounded for

28 days.

The man was reported for drink driving and will appear at the Port Pirie Magistrates Court at a later date.

Other police news:

Between April 29- May 27: An air conditioner and gas heater were taken from a property on First St, Wild Horse Plains.

Between May 20-12: Graffiti damage was caused to a building at premises in Annie Terrace, Wasleys.

Between May 17-20: An attempt was made to gain entry to a business premises on Annie Tce, Wasleys.

Between May 13-27: Five alloy wheels and an anvil were stolen from premises on Drew St, Two Wells.