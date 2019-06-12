OAM for Mayor Mattey

Regional Council of Goyder Mayor, Peter Mattey has been awarded an OAM in the Queen’s Birthday honours list for service to Local Government, and to the community.

Chairman and Mayor of Goyder Council since 2006, Mr Mattey has been Hallett Ward Councillor since 1997, chairman of the District Council of Hallett from 1993 – 1997, deputy chairman 1983 – 1993, and councillor from 1997.

A member of the Legatus Group (Central Local Government Region) since 2006, including chair in 2015, Mr Mattey has also been a board member of the Local Government Association (LGA) of South Australia since 2016, as well as a member of the South Australian Regional Organisation of Councils since 2016.

Other roles in the community include member of the Mid North Regional Development Board, past chair and board member of Peterborough Hospital for 28 years, and member of the Country Fire Service for more than 30 years.

Mr Mattey said one of the most important things for him during his long tenure with Local Government has been the correct management of community funds.

“I like to see community funds well managed and residents get value for money,” he said.

“It’s very important to me that rates don’t get out of control, and people can see something for their money.

“That’s been my hallmark of 40 odd years in Local Government.”

Mr Mattey said one of the most memorable things for him personally, was the successful amalgamation of four councils into the Regional Council of Goyder.

“It was a very difficult exercise, and I get a lot of satisfaction in seeing what the Goyder Council is today. That’s the thing that stands out the most.”

Mr Mattey, a sheep farmer at Terowie, has had the full support of his family of which he is very appreciative.

“My family has had to make a few sacrifices. They have to pick up the slack for when I’m away.

“My business partners are family members, and they’ve always done it without question.”

“I’m very appreciative of my family and partners. I’m aware I’ve imposed on them at times when I probably shouldn’t have, but they’ve always been so supportive.”

After four decades of involvement with Local Government, Mr Mattey said it might be the right time to take a step back and enjoy some “me” time.

“This will probably be my last term, but we’ll wait and see.

“With work and family it’s been difficult to get away, but I’d like to spend some more time travelling around the world.”

• Pictured: The LGA 2018 Dinner where Peter Mattey was awarded his LGA 40 year service award with his 2014 -18 council and guests.