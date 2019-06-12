Understorey Plants project opportunity

A WIDE range of shrub and ground layer plants suited to the Adelaide Plains are available as part of the Understorey Project.

The plants help sustain local native fauna by supporting all the insects and soil bugs that provide the food supply for many native birds, and animals such as lizards.

More than 80 species to choose from with details about species provided on the order website.

This year orders can be made specifically for plants attracting native bees and butterflies.

Collection day for trays of plants is 10am to noon Saturday June 22 in Gawler.

A range of plants will also be on sale for $2 at the same time.

Some of these plants will include species from the Plains discovered after the Pinery fire.

Volunteers grow the plants and proceeds support regional environmental projects.

Orders are made via the Gawler Region Natural Resource Centre website http://www.gawlerenvironmentcentre.org.au/understorey-project

They need to be made by Wednesday, June 19 for pickup day.

• Pictured: Paper Everlasting Daisy and Chocolate Lily pictured near Barabba are among plants available.