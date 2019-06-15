Scones and special visitors for students

Students and community members around the district were thrilled to have a visit last Wednesday, June 5, from the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Honourable Hieu Van Le AC, and his wife, Lan.

The official party arrived firstly at Owen Primary School where they enjoyed a delicious home-cooked morning tea, consisting of scones and cakes freshly made by the students, before visiting classrooms to see student learning firsthand.

Mrs Le was presented with a posy of flowers freshly cut from Diana Parker’s garden!

The Governor also presented certificates to students at the school assembly.

Then it was off to Snowtown oval to meet Derryn Stringer for a tour of the new sporting facilities before enjoying a buffet-style lunch with students from neighbouring schools.

Finally it was a trip to Balaklava, where the party toured the town before stopping in at the museum to see the history of Balaklava display.

And for future posterity, Norma Schopp, museum president, made sure the Governor signed the visitor’s book!

Afternoon tea was enjoyed at the Wakefield Regional Council office afterwards before the group headed back to Adelaide.

On Monday, Premier Steven Marshall announced his request to extend the Governor’s appointment beyond his current term, to August 31, 2021, had been approved by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

His Excellency was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of South Australia in 2007 and became Governor of South Australia in 2014.

The extension will take his service in a Vice-Regal position to 14 years, which is the longest continuing period of service in South Australia’s history.