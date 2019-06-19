Lucky numbers came up!

A three-person private syndicate from Crystal Brook spent the weekend in a state of disbelief after scoring a division one prize in the weekend’s Saturday X Lotto draw.

The private syndicate held one of the four division one winning entries nationally, with each entry taking home a division one prize of $942,419.40.

Sharing his joy with an SA Lotteries official when confirming the win, the syndicate leader recounted how he discovered the news.

“I always check my numbers online every Sunday morning and I checked them on the weekend and I just couldn’t believe it!” he laughed with glee.

“When you’ve been buying tickets for nearly 40 years and usually only win a few dollars here and there when something like this happens it’s very good news.

“It’s a private syndicate and I called the other two people right after I checked my ticket on Sunday morning.

“When I told them we’d won they kept saying ‘you’re joking!’

“It’s just been one of those things I’ve kept dreaming of and hoping one day it will happen and now it has!”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his share of the windfall, the thrilled winner confessed he had a few things to tick off his bucket list.

The syndicate leader, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 50-game QuickPick entry at Crystal Brook Newsagency & Giftware.

Owner Julie Arbon said she was very excited to discover her outlet had sold a division one winning entry.

“This is the first division one winning entry we have sold since taking over the store in 2017.

“It is exciting to know we have changed someone’s life financially. It is also great to put our little country town on the map.

“Congratulations to our customers on their division one win. We hope they get a lot of pleasure from their winnings!”

The winning numbers were 24, 42, 8, 41, 18 and 39, with supplementary numbers 5 and 16.